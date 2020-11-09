RJD Asks Party Workers to ‘Behave Well’ During Bihar Vote Count

In its campaign, the Nitish Kumar-led Janta Dal (United) has repeatedly highlighted the law and order issues during the 15-year tenure of RJD.

Throughout the campaigning, the NDA alliance in Bihar made several references to “Jungle Raj” and warned people against it if the RJD comes to power.

Majority of the exit polls said that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was the most popular choice for the chief minister's chair.