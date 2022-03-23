'Big Conspiracy To Defame West Bengal': Mamata To Visit Violence-Hit Birbhum

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, 23 March, said that the state government is concerned about the violent incident reported in Birbhum, and that she will be personally visiting the Rampurhat village where eight people have died.

"The incident is condemnable. No one will be spared and this incident is a big conspiracy as some people are trying to defame West Bengal,” Banerjee alleged. She also stated that the criminal proceedings will be conducted without any political bias.

"The government is ours, we are concerned about people in our state. We would never want anyone to suffer. The Birbhum, Rampurhat incident is unfortunate. I have immediately dismissed the OC, SDPO. I will go to Rampurhat tomorrow," Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The chief minister said that such incidents are more common in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.