'Big Conspiracy To Defame West Bengal': Mamata To Visit Violence-Hit Birbhum
Banerjee also stated that action will be taken against the perpetrators of violence without any political bias,
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, 23 March, said that the state government is concerned about the violent incident reported in Birbhum, and that she will be personally visiting the Rampurhat village where eight people have died.
"The incident is condemnable. No one will be spared and this incident is a big conspiracy as some people are trying to defame West Bengal,” Banerjee alleged. She also stated that the criminal proceedings will be conducted without any political bias.
"The government is ours, we are concerned about people in our state. We would never want anyone to suffer. The Birbhum, Rampurhat incident is unfortunate. I have immediately dismissed the OC, SDPO. I will go to Rampurhat tomorrow," Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The chief minister said that such incidents are more common in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.
"Such kinds of incidents have happened in Gujarat and Rajasthan too. I am not justifying the incident in Rampurhat. We will take action in a fair manner."Mamata Banerjee
Taking a swipe at the Uttar Pradesh administration, Banerjee noted that she had sent a delegation of the Trinamool Congress to Hathras when a Dalit girl had been raped in the district, but that the TMC leaders had not been allowed entry. She said that she would not stop anyone from visiting West Bengal.
What Had Happened?
Charred bodies of eight people were recovered from Rampurhat in Birbhum district on Tuesday after nearly 10-12 houses were set ablaze.
The houses were burnt on Monday night, amid protests over the alleged murder of a leader from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) named Bhadu Sheikh.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the matter. Eleven people had been arrested in the case so far. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has also sought a report from the state administration over the incident of violence.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "adopting diversionary tactics" and shielding those guilty in the incidence of violence recorded in the Birbhum district of the state.
"This is a ruse to shield the guilty of the ghastly crime. Already enough is in circulation about perpetrators of this savagery. Further, your assurance that "investigation will make all-out efforts to unearth all those who are behind the occurrence of the incident" is a far cry from reality," he said in a letter.
(With inputs from ANI)
