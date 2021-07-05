Hooda Flexes Muscle, Chautala Returns: What Lies Ahead in Haryana?

Om Prakash Chautala's release from jail, Bhupinder Singh Hooda's show of strength, and the revival of farmers' protests are all signs of a churn in Haryana politics, particularly within the politically influential Jat community that forms around 25 percent of the state's population.

Chautala was released from Delhi's Tihar Jail on Friday, 2 July, and he is expected to openly come out in support of the ongoing farmers' agitation. He is likely to visit the protest sites at the Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur, and Shahjahanpur soon.

Meanwhile, another former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda is flexing his muscle, with his loyalist MLAs demanding a greater role for him. As many as 21 out of 33 Congress MLAs met at Hooda's residence on Monday, 5 July, ahead of a meeting with party general secretary KC Venugopal.

This article will try and look at four questions: