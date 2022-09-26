‘Pehle Inhe Jod Lo’: BJP Ministers Take Digs at Rajasthan Political Turmoil

As the political crisis over the question of the chief ministerial post ensues in Rajasthan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have taken to Twitter to take jabs at the Congress party and the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra.'

More than 90 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of Congress met the Speaker on Sunday, 26 September, claiming that they would resign from the party if Ashok Gehlot does not remain the chief minister of Rajasthan, amid his bid to run for the position of Congress party president.

Gehlot as well as his loyalists have expressed their opposition to Sachin Pilot becoming the next chief minister of Rajasthan and have said that they would rather have a Gehlot loyalist take his place.

Rahul Gandhi, earlier this week, insisted on the "one man one position" rule, ending the possibility of Gehlot remaining in the position of Rajasthan chief minister as he contends for the post of party president.