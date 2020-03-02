Bhim Army Chief Approaches UN Over Human Rights Violation in India
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has approached the United Nations requesting an investigation into “serious human rights violations in India”.
Azad's letter to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights comes against the backdrop of large scale violence in northeast Delhi.
“As I write, 45 people are confirmed dead even as the toll is rising every hour. Men are being mob-lynched and stabbed to death and women and girls are being raped,” he wrote in the letter.
The Dalit group chief alleged that after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was signed into a law in December, the socio-political situation in the country has been witnessing “new heights of state-sponsored atrocities”.
Azad on Sunday had said that the communal violence in Delhi has shattered brotherhood in the country and appealed to all to maintain peace and "uphold humanism".
“The violence in Delhi continued for three days, and the Union Home minister was there. They had the power to stop the violence in a span of an hour, but it was not stopped. It shattered the brotherhood in the country. I would appeal to all to maintain peace, unity and uphold humanism,” he said.
(With inputs from PTI)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )