Bhim Army Chief Approaches UN Over Human Rights Violation in India

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has approached the United Nations requesting an investigation into “serious human rights violations in India”.

Azad's letter to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights comes against the backdrop of large scale violence in northeast Delhi.

“As I write, 45 people are confirmed dead even as the toll is rising every hour. Men are being mob-lynched and stabbed to death and women and girls are being raped,” he wrote in the letter.