BJP President JP Nadda Appoints Sunil Bansal as General Secretary of the Party
Bansal has also been appointed as the state incharge of the party for West Bengal, Odisha, and Telangana.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Wednesday, 10 August, appointed Sunil Bansal as the national general secretary of the party.
Bansal, who was previously the BJP general secretary in Uttar Pradesh, has also been appointed as the state incharge of the party for West Bengal, Odisha, and Telangana.
Additionally, Dharampal Singh was appointed as general secretary (organisation) of the party in Uttar Pradesh while Karmveer Singh was appointed as the general secretary (organisation) of the party in Jharkhand.
