‘Double Standards’: BJP Slams Opposition for Row Over Farm Bills

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the political parties supporting protesting farmers reflect “double standards” and that they are opposing the Modi government just "for the sake of doing so."

“The Congress, in their 2019 manifesto, had promised to repeal the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act and make trade of agricultural produce including export free from all restrictions. In 2013, Rahul Gandhi had called a meeting of all Congress chief ministers and said Congress-ruled states should give farmers the right to sell directly. He said they will delist fruits and vegetables from the APMC and give free choice to farmers,” Prasad said, reported Hindustan Times.