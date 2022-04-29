'Kejriwal Must Stand With Us': BJP Councillor on 'Renaming' Delhi's Mohammadpur

Tokas said that if the “letter asking for this renaming is not approved, there will be a bada aandolan (huge agitation).”

The Delhi government's Revenue Department Secretary Sanjeev Khirwar, who also holds the post of principal secretary of Urban Development department told The Quint that a letter asking for name change has to be sent to the SNA, which can take a call. He said he is checking if the letter was sent to SNA or not.

The SNA is headed by Sisodia, and despite repeated calls and text messages to Sisodia’s team on Thursday, no response was received. A senior IAS officer in the Delhi government said, "The SNA is supposed to meet to discuss such proposals, and to see historical relevance of such names, and how the change will impact law and order situation. Usually, names of villages being renamed is avoided."

As per the SNA guidelines, “Changes in the names of villages, towns etc. should be discouraged as far as possible. No change should be agreed to unless there are compelling reasons to justify it and all proposals should be referred to the Ministry of Home Affairs before any change is made.” It also mentions that “names of villages etc. having a historical connection should not be changed as far as possible.”