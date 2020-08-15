B’luru Unrest: Man Held for Rs 51 Lakh Bounty on Cong MLA’s Nephew

A social worker and former leader of the Samajwadi Party was arrested on Friday for allegedly announcing a bounty on the head of Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s nephew P Naveen.

Media reports stated that the Shahazeb Rizvi, a resident of Rasoolpur village in Phalwada town of Meerut, had circulated a video on WhatsApp, where he purportedly announced a bounty of Rs 51 lakh on the head of P Naveen for putting up the Facebook comment, which hurt religious sentiments. He was arrested after the video went viral.

“The sentiments of the Muslim community have been hurt due to the social media post of Congress MLA’s nephew. Whoever will get me the head of his nephew, will get Rs 51 lakh in return. The money will be collected with the help of the people who support me in the cause,” Rizvi can be heard saying in the video, according to the Times of India.