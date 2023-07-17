Opposition Meeting LIVE: Sharad Pawar to Skip Day 1; Sonia, Kejriwal to Attend

Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru LIVE Updates: The second leg of the Opposition meeting is all set to kick off in Bengaluru on Monday, 17 July, where over 20 parties are expected to be in attendance.
While the two-day meet will also see Congress MP Sonia Gandhi in presence, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday also confirmed its presence following the Congress' declaration to oppose the Delhi ordinance in Parliament, a pre-condition that was put by the Arvind Kejriwal-led party to be a part of the Opposition alliance.
Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar will skip the first day and join the meeting only on Tuesday, the party said. This will be Sharad Pawar's first attendance after Ajit Pawar engineered a vertical split in the party and joined the Maharashtra government on 2 July.
The meeting is expected to hold discussions on giving a name and a structure to the Opposition alliance.
The parties are also expected to decide on appointing a convener and a committee to herald the alliance.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee will also attend the meet.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) said that this meeting will be strategically important for Opposition unity.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will host a dinner at 7.30 pm for the parties attending the meeting in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru Opposition Meeting: 7 Things That Are Likely to Happen
Despite being the first meeting, the Patna huddle was successful in laying the groundwork for greater collaboration between Opposition parties. Can they keep up the momentum in Bengaluru?
Here are seven things that are likely to happen during the two day meet:
Expanded Guest List
Focus on Monsoon Session
Convenorship Question
Seat-Sharing Discussions
Focus on Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi
AAP-Congress Equation
Timeline of Rallies, Protests and Meetings
'Thinking Unitedly is Progress': DK Shivakumar
Addressing the media, Karnataka deputy CM DK Shicakumar said that the nation will give a mandate to united Opposition in 2024.
"Joining together is the beginning. Thinking together is progress. Working together is success! With our understanding and unity, we will take it forward. In 2024, the entire nation will give us a mandate similar to the one Karnataka gave us," he said.
'Oppn Unity Will Be Game Changer': Congress
Addressing the media, Congress general secretary KC venugopal said that the Opposition unity will be a 'game-changer' against the BJP's misuse of power.
"Twenty-six political parties are participating in this meeting. We are all united by a common purpose: to protect democracy in this country, to ensure constitutional rights and the independence of our institutions. These are all under attack by the present regime of the BJP government," he said.
"The BJP wants to silence the Opposition's voice. They are misusing agencies to suppress the voice of the Opposition. The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi ji from Parliament is one of the biggest examples of that. The incident happening in Maharashtra is also an example of that. They want to destabilize the democratically elected by misusing these agencies," he added.
'We Will Discuss': Cong on Inviting HD Kumaraswamy for Talks
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar said that the Opposition parties will discuss whether to invite JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy for talks only if he is interested in opposing the BJP.
"If he is really interested in fighting against BJP, we will discuss it on the agenda," he told ANI.