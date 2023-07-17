Opposition Meeting LIVE: Sharad Pawar to Skip Day 1; Sonia, Kejriwal to Attend

Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru LIVE Updates: The second leg of the Opposition meeting is all set to kick off in Bengaluru on Monday, 17 July, where over 20 parties are expected to be in attendance.

While the two-day meet will also see Congress MP Sonia Gandhi in presence, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday also confirmed its presence following the Congress' declaration to oppose the Delhi ordinance in Parliament, a pre-condition that was put by the Arvind Kejriwal-led party to be a part of the Opposition alliance.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar will skip the first day and join the meeting only on Tuesday, the party said. This will be Sharad Pawar's first attendance after Ajit Pawar engineered a vertical split in the party and joined the Maharashtra government on 2 July.