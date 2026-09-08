‘Is Speaking Bengali a Crime': 23 Workers Detained as ‘Bangladeshis’ in Bilaspur

Seven of the detainees are from Shahabad village under Suti police station. They include Islam Sheikh and his three sons — Ibrahim Sheikh, Ejazul Sheikh and Karim Sheikh. Three of Islam Sheikh’s nephews, Injamul Sheikh, Masikul Khan, and Shafikul Alam, are also among those detained.

Babu Sheikh, another son of Injamul Sheikh who also travels to Chhattisgarh for work, told The Quint:

“I also go there for work. We stay in Chuchiapara Ganesh Nagar in Bilaspur. But I have returned home now. The police have called us several times before and checked our documents. But they never detained us like this. We went to Suti police station, and the police assured us that everything would be fine. But we still have no idea where they are or what has happened to them.”

Four others among the 23 detainees — brothers Nasiruddin Sheikh and Shafiqul Islam, along with Mostakim Sheikh and Sabbir Sheikh — are from Hiranandanpur village in Samsherganj.

Naimuddin Sheikh, Nasiruddin’s father, told The Quint: “My son works in Bilaspur with our neighbour Sabbir Sheikh. Sabbir called me on 4 September and told me that when they returned from work and were cooking, the police picked them up. After that, the police took away their phones, so we could not contact them. They have been working there for six or seven years.”

Nasiruddin said he had visited Samsherganj police station after learning about the detention.

“They told us to submit all the documents, along with certificates from the panchayat and the MLA. I have submitted all the documents to the police station. Only the MLA’s certificate remains,” he said.