Bengal Minister and TMC Veteran Leader Subrata Mukherjee Passes Away at 75

Bengal Minister and TMC Veteran Leader Subrata Mukherjee passes away following a severe cardiac arrest
West Bengal Panchayat Minister and veteran TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee passed away at SSKM hospital in Kolkata, following a severe cardiac arrest at 9:22 pm on 4 November.
Mukherjee, who passed away at 75, was admitted to SSKM after a health checkup on 24th October. He was shifted to the Woodburn ward after complaining of breathing problems.
He had undergone angioplasty, but his health kept deteriorating. He was rushed to the intensive critical care unit of the cardiology department on Thursday evening.
The former mayor of Bengal (36th) was the minister of four departments such as panchayat and rural development.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee broke down in tears as she spoke to the press about his death.
I have never suffered such a big loss before. This news overshadows the festival of lights.Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister
Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim said that this is a huge loss for Bengal.
Mukherjee was respected by his peers and enjoyed a long and illustrious political career which started at a very early age. He started off as a student activist and quickly progressed to being appointed a minister of state at the age of 26.
TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh said that he was a "striking personality, whether it was on the ruling side or when he was in the opposition." TMC MP Derek O Brien said that he always had a distinct point of view about things.
I am deeply anguished and pained by the passing away of veteran politician and a senior WB Cabinet Minister Shri Subrata Mukherjee. My thoughts are with his bereaved family members, admirers and supporters. May his soul attain eternal peace. Om ShantiSuvendu Adhikar, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal
Admiring his legacy, CPI-M MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya called him a "to the point person" who used "his power only to serve people and not himself".
Mukherjee's mortal remains will be kept at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata Friday morning for people to pay their last respects.
(This is a developing story)
