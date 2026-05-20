Bengal: Muslims Become Cow Protectors, Hindu Traders Demand Cattle Slaughter

At the same time, several Muslim influencers are publicly appealing to people not to buy cows this Eid-ul-Adha.

Alongside these videos are heartbreaking clips of Hindu cattle rearers returning home without any earning from empty cattle markets, their faces dry with anxiety and despair.

Many openly blame the newly formed BJP government led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Gen Z netizens are calling the situation an “UNO Reverse” moment — a reference to the famous card game where roles suddenly flip.