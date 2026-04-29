Fish to SIR, Everything About 2026 Bengal Polls is a Test of Bengali Identity

During a recent rally, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about removing "them" from Bengal, "those who have four marriages". Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been the more benign face, snacking on jhaal mudi and taking boat rides on the Ganga. He has also been campaigning for Ratna Debnath, the mother of the 2024 RG Kar rape victim contesting as a BJP candidate from Panihati. While the party has been spinning her voluntary candidacy into its 'nari shakti' rhetoric, the move has met with a lukewarm (to say the least) response from those who had fought for Abhaya.

The brutal rape and murder of the young doctor sparked the fuse of a protest that was, at its core, "a fight against the political ideology of both the TMC and the BJP, and their culture of impunity that only empowers the powerful", as a "Reclaim the Night" protester told The Quint, requesting anonimity. "The BJP or TMC reaping any benefit from the Abhaya tragedy would be the height of irony".

For many, therefore, this vote has come down to picking the lesser of the evils.

Ankita Ghosh, a former student of Jadavpur University who now works with a bank in Mumbai, has flown back home to vote. "I'm an executive class migrant and my privilege cushions me from the larger impact of any regime change that those in more constrained positions face. For me, question of regime change is then a matter of ideology," Ghosh states.