BBMP Rehires 11 Employees Suspended After Tejasvi Surya’s Outburst

Speaking to TOI, Special BBMP chief (south zone) Thulasi Maddineni said eleven out of the 16 had asked for their suspension to be withdrawn and that they be rehired, while the others had not asked for their jobs back.

A lawyer who has been in touch with the employees told TNM that a few do not want to go back as they found the entire experience traumatising.

All 16 of them are in their 20s, some of them college students. Only one of the 16 was on the bed allocation team, while others were working for different sections like death and discharge, home isolation, and indexing.