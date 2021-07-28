CM Basavaraj Bommai Takes Oath: Meet the Winners & Losers in Karnataka Politics

As Basavaraj S Bommai took oath as chief minister of Karnataka on Wednesday, 28 July, a clear list of winners and losers has emerged in the state which has been witnessing political turmoil over the past several months.

In Karnataka, a political rift within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had gradually led to the resignation of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, which came after months of speculation, on 26 July.

Who won and who lost this round of political tug-of-war in the state? The Quint explains.