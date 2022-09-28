I Met Bal Thackeray & His 'Shadow' Thapa in 1998. He's Now Backing Eknath Shinde

Thapa and Raje have no political significance. But for a cadre-based party like Shiv Sena, the bond between the central leadership and the party workers is more emotional than political, and the claim to the party's legacy cannot be made without citing a link with a Thackeray.

Back in 2019, many Thackeray loyalists openly accepted the most unnatural Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress alliance, just because a Thackeray (Uddhav) told them that they had been backstabbed by the BJP. "We just want to see Uddhav saheb as the CM," the cadre said back then.

Two-and-a-half years later, as Uddhav left CM's residence 'Varsha' following a rebellion and a coup by Eknath Shinde, it sent across the cadre the much-needed emotional shockwaves amid the political slugfest. Many party workers were seen weeping, demanding action against "traitor" Eknath Shinde and his supporters. Every subsequent address by Uddhav during the turmoil and after has been an emotional appeal to the cadre, more than a political one.

Just a week ago, for the first time in 56 years, a Thackeray had to fight a legal battle to acquire the Shivaji Park for its annual 'Dussehra Melava,' a Shiv Sena 'tradition' that was challenged by the Shinde camp and something that would make every Shiv Sainik uncomfortable.