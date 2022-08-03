Mamata Cabinet Reshuffle Today Amid Partha Row, Babul Supriyo Likely to Get Spot

Speaking about the reshuffle, Banerjee had said, "We don't have plan to dissolve the whole ministry and form a new one. Yes, there will be a reshuffle. We lost ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Sadhan Pande. Partha is in jail, so all their work has to be done. Not possible for me to handle alone."

Further, among those already in the ministry, MoS Birbaha Hansda may get an independent charge.

Supriyo had announced that he would quit politics and also resign as Lok Sabha MP following his defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections. However, last year on 18 September, Supriyo joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of TMC secretary general Abhishek Banerjee.

Meanwhile, among the sitting ministers, there is likely to be a reshuffle in portfolios.

Senior leaders and ministers Malay Ghatak and Manas Bhunia may get more responsibility, whereas Firhad Hakim and Chandrima Bhattacharya's responsibility may be reduced, as per sources quoted by The Indian Express.

As Soumen Mahapatra has become a district unit president, he may be dropped from the Cabinet.