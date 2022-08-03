ADVERTISEMENT

Mamata Cabinet Reshuffle Today Amid Partha Row, Babul Supriyo Likely to Get Spot

CM Mamata Banerjee had announced the Cabinet reshuffle and said there would be four to five new faces.

The Quint
Published
Politics
2 min read
Mamata Cabinet Reshuffle Today Amid Partha Row, Babul Supriyo Likely to Get Spot
i

With the Cabinet reshuffle scheduled for Wednesday, 3 August, former Union minister Babul Supriyo is expected to be among the ministers inducted into the West Bengal government, as per media reports.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that there would be a Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday and that there would be four to five new faces.

Snehashish Chakraborty, Partha Bhowmik, Udayan Guha, and Pradip Majumder may also get a berth, while district leaders Biplab Roy Chowdhury, Tajmul Hossain, and Satyajit Burman may be inducted as Ministers of State.

Also Read

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Announces Cabinet Reshuffle for Wednesday

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Announces Cabinet Reshuffle for Wednesday
ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about the reshuffle, Banerjee had said, "We don't have plan to dissolve the whole ministry and form a new one. Yes, there will be a reshuffle. We lost ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Sadhan Pande. Partha is in jail, so all their work has to be done. Not possible for me to handle alone."

Further, among those already in the ministry, MoS Birbaha Hansda may get an independent charge.

Supriyo had announced that he would quit politics and also resign as Lok Sabha MP following his defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections. However, last year on 18 September, Supriyo joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of TMC secretary general Abhishek Banerjee.

Meanwhile, among the sitting ministers, there is likely to be a reshuffle in portfolios.

Senior leaders and ministers Malay Ghatak and Manas Bhunia may get more responsibility, whereas Firhad Hakim and Chandrima Bhattacharya's responsibility may be reduced, as per sources quoted by The Indian Express.

As Soumen Mahapatra has become a district unit president, he may be dropped from the Cabinet.

Also Read

Explained: TMC's Partha Chatterjee and ED Probe Into West Bengal SSC Scam

Explained: TMC's Partha Chatterjee and ED Probe Into West Bengal SSC Scam

(With inputs from The Indian Express.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×