Babri Case Judge Who Acquitted All Accused Made Up-Lokayukta 

The Lokayukta is an anti-corruption watchdog, comprising four officers from non-political background, which is one Lokayukta, and three Up-Lokayuktas who are part of a statutory body to probe into cases on government officials around corruption, abuse of power, and similar profile cases.

Yadav’s term will be of eight years. Shambu Singh Yadav was appointed on 4 August 2016, and Dinesh Kumar Singh was appointed on 6 June, 2020 as the other two Up-Lokayuktas, reported PTI.

While the Ayodhya title dispute was settled by the Supreme Court in November 2019, the criminal case against BJP, RSS, VHP leaders and karsevaks for demolishing the mosque on 6 December 1992 carried on, with the verdict being finally declared on 30 September.