Drugs, Murder, Gangs: Who's Responsible For Maharashtra's Law & Order Collapse?

Baba SIddique is the latest instance. But in Maharashtra, questions are being raised on the law-and-order situation, various police forces, and the state's home ministry for a while, and several of these instances involve politicians or people directly related to them.

Here are a few examples:

September 2024: Prime accused in the case of Badlapur school sexual assault in encountered while being transferred.

May 2024: The infamous Pune Porsche case - Drunk minor who killed two people let off with an essay, Sasson hospital doctors bribed to swap blood samples, driver thrashed and kidnapped by the boy's grandfather to take the blame - the case juts kept getting murkier.

April 2024: Two men from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang fired shots at Salman Khan's house and fled on a bike. One of those accused later died by suicide while in police custody.

February 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar shot dead on a Facebook LIVE by his political rival Morris Noronha who also shot himself later.

January 2024: Pune based Gangster Sharad Mohol, whose wife is an active BJP member, killed in an alleged inter-gang rivalry. One of the accused Vitthal Shelar was also a BJP leader and had an illustrious criminal history.

January 2024: Pune BJP MLA was booked for slapping a policeman at an event at Sassoon general hospital.

October 2023: Arrested drug mafia Lalit Patil is taken to Pune's Sassoon hospital and absconded till he was found again two weeks later.

August 2023: Raj Surve, son of Sena MLA Prakash Surve was booked for abducting a businessman at gunpoint in Mumbai.