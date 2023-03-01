Atishi & Saurabh Bhardwaj to Join Delhi Cabinet: They Worked With Sisodia & Jain

The Aam Aadmi Party is likely to appoint Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj as ministers in the Delhi cabinet, following the resignations of senior ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

Sisodia and Jain are in jail over a the allegedl liquor scam and money laundering charges respectively. They had submitted their resignations earlier this week.

Atishi and Bhardwaj are MLAs from adjacent constituencies in South-East Delhi - Kalkaji and Greater Kailash respectively.