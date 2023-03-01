Atishi & Saurabh Bhardwaj to Join Delhi Cabinet: They Worked With Sisodia & Jain
Atishi had been involved with the education policy since the beginning while Saurabh Bhardwaj was DJB vice-chairman.
The Aam Aadmi Party is likely to appoint Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj as ministers in the Delhi cabinet, following the resignations of senior ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.
Sisodia and Jain are in jail over a the allegedl liquor scam and money laundering charges respectively. They had submitted their resignations earlier this week.
Atishi and Bhardwaj are MLAs from adjacent constituencies in South-East Delhi - Kalkaji and Greater Kailash respectively.
Why Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj?
"They are natural choices. Saurabh Bhardwaj had been working under Satyendar Jain since he become vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board. Atishi had been involved with the education policy from the beginning. So they are ideal choices to fit into Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia's shoes," an AAP leader disclosed.
What's the Message AAP is Trying to Convey?
When Satyendar Jain was arrested, his departments were reassigned but following Sisodia's arrest, the ministers promptly resigned and replacements were found. Why?
According to an AAP source, "We don't want to be perceived as hamstrung. Work needs to go on. That's the USP of the party".
What Next?
Choosing ministers might be the easier part. The tougher job would be to get the Lietenant Governor's approval on the new choices.
"He cannot deny us this but it is possible that he can delay or make it difficult," said an AAP leader in the know.
The more immediate task is presenting the Delhi Budget in the Assembly now that Sisodia - who had the finance portfolio - isn't there.
According to sources, transport minister Kailash Gahlot could be given this responsibility.
