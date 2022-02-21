Assembly Polls: Almost 70% Polling in Punjab, Over 61% Turnout in UP Till 5 PM

The 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab, which was held on Sunday, 20 February, saw a voter turnout of 69.65 percent till 5 pm. The state of Uttar Pradesh too saw its third phase of Assembly elections on this day for which over 61.61 percent votes were registered till 5 pm, according to official data, reported PTI.

The figures are as per the polling data updated by Election Commission's Voter Turnout App at mid-night.

The third phase of polls in Uttar Pradesh covered 16 districts and 59 Assembly constituencies spread across Bundelkhand, Awadh, and western UP, while the single phase elections in Punjab were held for all 117 assembly seats across 23 districts.

Results for the elections will be announced on 10 March along with the poll results for Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.