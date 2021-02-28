Bengal & Assam Elections: Can Polling Schedule Tilt The Scales?

Critics in the state have pointed out that this will give “national” leaders of the BJP the opportunity to camp in Bengal till the end of the elections, with no other election to worry about. It is also important to note that all the assemblies where the Matua vote is important – in South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, and Nadia, polling takes place after the Assam elections are over. For the BJP, this allows the opportunity to remain silent on the Citizenship Amendement Bill (CAA) in Assam while also using it as a poll plank in Bengal.

The districts of North Bengal go to polls from the fourth phase onwards. Here too, Alipurduar and Coochbehar, strongholds of the Rajbongshi group, vote in the fourth phase, while Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong, vote in the subsequent fifth phase. The varying demographics and also electoral issues in these two parts of North Bengal is said to have been the reason behind this decision.

The fifth phase and sixth phase will see the North 24 Paraganas, Nadia and East Burdwan polling – areas where the BJP did not make much gains in 2019.

The last two phases – phases seven and eight – will see polls in districts where there’s a closely fought contest between the BJP and the TMC, with the TMC having a slight edge. The districts polling in these phases are Kolkata, Murshidabad and Birbhum. However, Malda, Dakshin Dinajpur and West Bardhaman are also polling in these two phases and the BJP did significantly well here in 2019. While the party won one out of two Parliamentary seats in Malda (losing the other in a close fight to the Congress), it won Dinajpur and West Bardhaman almost entirely.