Assam Election Phase 2: Congress Alliance Looks To Make Big Gains

The second phase of polling for the Assam Vidhan Sabha election is more like a mini Assembly poll in itself as it covers 39 seats across six different regions of the state.

These are the six regions which will vote on 1 April:

Barak Valley: 15 seats Central Assam: 12 seats Hill districts: 5 seats Bodoland Territorial Council: 4 seats Kamrup: 2 seats Lower Assam: 1 seat

This makes it the most complex of all the phases of polling and includes every sub-region within Assam with the exception of Upper and North Assam, which have already voted in the first phase on 27 March.

The political battles are also different in each of these regions. Let's examine these one by one.