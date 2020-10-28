Proposal for ‘Miya Museum’ Causes Political Ripples in Assam

Congress MLA from the Baghbar Assembly constituency, Sherman Ali Ahmed, wrote to the Director of Museums, on 18 October, seeking to establish a museum at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, a centre that showcases the state's cultural heritage.

Ahmed sought that the museum represent the culture and heritage of the people in the char chapori (the river islands or sandbars) region.

"As the people living in char areas are mostly referred to as Miya, I have proposed to the government to establish a museum that would highlight and reflect the culture and heritage of the Miya people,” Ahmed said in the letter, reports The Hindu.

He also referred to the recommendations of the Standing Committee on Art and Culture presented to the 126-member Assam Assembly on 24 March.

"I would like to inform you that one museum reflecting the culture and heritage of the people living in char-chaporis of Assam, in the premises of Srimanta Sankar Dev Kalaksthera in Guwahati, was recommended by DRSC (departmentally-related standing committee) on Education... " he wrote.