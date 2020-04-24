Assamese peasant leader and leader of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) Akhil Gogoi, was sent to police custody by an NIA court in Guwahati till 13 May, in a case over his alleged role in the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests in the city in December that turned violent.Gogoi was produced at the NIA court on Thursday, 23 April. Earlier, on 7 April, the Gauhati High Court had stayed his bail plea.A case was filed at the the Chandmari Police station in the Gawahati against Gogoi in December.The Gauhati HC had issued an interim stay order on the default bail that Gogoi had received in the NIA's case in which he was accused of having Maoist links.Another case against Gogoi, also for inciting violence, had been filed at the Chabua police station in Dibrugarh, also in December. This case was transferred to the NIA by the state government, on the basis of which, another new case was registered."Three new cases have been heaped upon me. This is a political conspiracy to keep me behind bars. I am in great distress and not in a good condition. I make an appeal to the state government that those from Assam who are stranded outside the state (due to the lockdown) should be brought back and also be paid money for their depleted financial resources", Gogoi told media persons as he was being taken to the NIA court, reported The Wire.Eleven Assam-based civil society members met with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on 22 April seeking Gogoi's release.(With inputs from The Wire)