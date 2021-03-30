Assam Polls: Wearing Anti-CAA Gamosa, Rahul Details 5 ‘Guarantees’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted a campaign video on Tuesday, 30 March, for the ongoing Assam Assembly elections, detailing five “guarantees” provided by the Congress-led Mahajot Alliance.

Gandhi was supposed to campaign in Assam on Tuesday, but could not reach there due to bad weather. Instead, he released a video asking voters to exercise their franchise in favour of the alliance.

Wearing a traditional gamosa, with ‘NO CAA’ written on it, Gandhi reiterated the five policies that were earlier announced as part of the election campaign in Assam.