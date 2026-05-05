Bigger Victory Margins, Gains in New Seats: Did Delimitation Help NDA Win Assam?

The delimitation process shaped the seats in Assam by either dispersing and fragmenting Muslim-concentrated regions to spread out votes and including more tribal and mixed population in other seats for an upper hand ostensibly. These tactics are also known as 'gerrymandering' and 'cracking.'

A little more context: Before the delimitation was carried out in 2023, BJP had explicitly committed to undertaking the exercise in its manifesto titled 'Atma Nirbhar Assam' to protect the political rights and interests of Assam's people, especially the indigenous communities.

Let's look at some seats that were impacted by the delimitation exercise and how the ruling BJP has performed in these states to get a clearer picture.