Assam CM Sarma Alleges Punjab CID’s Involvement in PM Modi’s Security Breach

Sarma alleged that the sting operation, conducted by a local Punjab TV channel, revealed Singh as saying that the entire protest on 5 January was organised by Khalistani supporters, and not farmers in Ferozepur city.

He said, "All evidence makes it clear that the Congress high command and the Punjab CM conspired to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, had announced that former apex court judge Justice Indu Malhotra would head an independent committee to probe the security lapse during PM Modi's visit to Punjab.

"We are of the opinion that these questions can't be left to one-sided inquiry," Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said, reading out from the court's order.