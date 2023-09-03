Earlier, the Assam government had issued a notice on 21 August seeking public opinion on the proposed law on the controversial subject.

The notice reportedly shared by Sarma on X, had requested the people to send their opinion by 30 August through email or by post.

It's important to note that even in May last year, Sarma called for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) which would act as “protection” for “Muslim daughters". The CM has repeatedly called for a ban on polygamy.

According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), "The rate of polygamy among Hindu women in Assam was about 1.8% as compared to 3.6% among Muslim women." The Quint has done an extensive piece on polygamy, the reality and myths that surround the same in India.