Assam BJP Refutes Claims of Ex-CJI Gogoi Being Next CM Face

The Assam BJP on Sunday, 24 August, rubbished Congress leader and former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi's claim that former Supreme Court Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi could be the BJP's chief ministerial candidate in the next year's Assembly polls, and instead praised CM Sarbananda Sonowal.

Tarun Gogoi, who the chief minister’s post for 15 years until the BJP came to power in 2016, told the media in Guwahati on Saturday that the former CJI could be the BJP's chief ministerial candidate in the polls, likely to be held in April-May next year.