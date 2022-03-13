Asim Arun & Rajeshwar Singh – The Ex-Cops Who Made Maiden Victories in UP Polls

Former ED joint director Rajeshwar Singh made a surprise entry into politics barely one month ahead of elections but he did not disappoint the BJP leader who put faith in him during his quick transition from sleuth to politician.

He defeated SP's Abhishek Mishra by a massive margin of 56,186 votes.



Speculations were afoot that there were several seats in consideration for Rajeshwar but the party finally decided to field him from the prestigious Sarojini Nagar seat in Lucknow.

If insiders are to be believed, a small party office had come up in Sultanpur, Rajeshwar's native place, where he was originally supposed to contest from.

But the party finally fielded him from Sarojini Nagar where a tug of war was going on between several BJP leaders, including former minister Swati Singh and her husband Dayashankar Singh.



But it was not a cakewalk for Rajeshwar Singh who had limited time for the campaign, as he was facing resistance within the party over his last-minute candidature, an unfavourable caste calculus and an outsider tag.

The situation got tougher after the Opposition raised the issue of his wife Laxmi Singh being posted as inspector general (Lucknow range).

However, Rajeshwar Singh managed to canvass the entire constituency to familiarise himself with the constituency as quickly as possible and project himself as the "heir" to one of the most sought-after seat in Lucknow.