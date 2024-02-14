Day After Saying 'Not Here for Post', Ashok Chavan is BJP's Rajya Sabha Pick

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, 14 February, announced Ashok Chavan as one of the three Rajya Sabha nominees for Maharashtra for the upcoming elections for the Upper House.

The decision by the party came a day after the former Congress leader and chief minister joined the BJP and claimed that he "didn't negotiate for any post before joining the party."

The other two leaders from the state nominated by the BJP are Medha Kulkarni and Ajit Gopchhade.