Day After Saying 'Not Here for Post', Ashok Chavan is BJP's Rajya Sabha Pick

The Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde nominated Milind Deora who quit the Congress last month.

The Quint
Published
Politics
1 min read
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, 14 February, announced Ashok Chavan as one of the three Rajya Sabha nominees for Maharashtra for the upcoming elections for the Upper House.

The decision by the party came a day after the former Congress leader and chief minister joined the BJP and claimed that he "didn't negotiate for any post before joining the party."

The other two leaders from the state nominated by the BJP are Medha Kulkarni and Ajit Gopchhade.

Quizzed about the possibilities of Chavan being nominated, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had said that the names will be decided by the party's central leadership.

Meanwhile, Milind Deora, another Congress turncoat who joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena last month has also been nominated by the party for the upper house.

Deora and Chavan, along with Baba Siddique, became three leaders who crossed over to three different parties in the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the past few weeks.

BJP Fields JP Nadda from Gujarat, Congress Nominates Sonia fro Rajasthan

The other names announced by the BJP include party chief JP Nadda from Gujarat.

The three other nominees from Gujarat include Govindbhai Dholakia, Mayankbhai Nayak, and Jaswantsinh Parmar.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, meanwhile, filed her nomination from Rajasthan in the presence of party leaders Ashok Gehlot, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

The Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde nominated Milind Deora who quit the Congress last month.

