'Starting New Journey': Ashok Chavan Joins BJP a Day After Quitting Congress

A day after resigning from the Congress party, former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, 13 February.
Chavan tendered his resignation letter addressed to state chief Nana Patole on Monday.
"Today it's a new beginning of my political career. I am formally joining the BJP in their office today...I am hopeful that we will work for the constructive development of Maharashtra," Chavan said on Tuesday morning.
The development comes just a day after Chavan said he has not yet decide his further course of action and not had any talks with BJP leaders so far.
"I do not know about the BJP's modus operandi. I have not decided to join the BJP yet. As I said, I will reveal my decision in two days," Chavan said on Monday.
