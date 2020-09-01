Why Kejriwal Wished Vamana Jayanti Despite Trolling By Malayalis

The image used by Kejriwal in his tweet showed Vamana, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, placing his foot over ‘asur’ King Mahabali.

Now, King Mahabali is a loved figure for the people of Kerala and his reign is said to have represented prosperity and equality.

The legend goes that Mahabali’s popularity evoked the envy of deities as well and this prompted Lord Vishnu to approach Mahabali as Vamana, a Brahmin boy. Vamana is said to have tricked Mahabali into giving away his kingdom and go into the netherworld. But Mahabali was allowed to visit his people annually and Onam is celebrated to welcome him.

Therefore wishing people on Vamana Jayanti and showing Vamana’s “triumph” over Mahabali was seen as an insult by many Malayalis.