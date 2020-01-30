Jamia Firing: ‘What’s Happening?’ Kejriwal Retort to Shah’s Tweet
Hours after a man fired at anti-CAA protesters near New Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday, 30 January, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal went on the offensive against Home Minister Amit Shah on Twitter.
"I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner on the incident of firing in Delhi and have directed him to take strictest action," he said in the tweet.
Soon after, Kejriwal quoted Shah’s tweet asking him take care of the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the capital.
"What is happening in Delhi? The law and order is deteriorating. Please take care of Delhi's law and order," Kejriwal said in the tweet.
Tension spiralled in Jamia Nagar after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a Jamia Millia Islamia student before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence in the area.
The man, who identified himself as ‘Rambhakt Gopal’, was subsequently overpowered by the police and detained. He was taken into custody and was being interrogated, police said.
