Kejriwal Meets Sonu Sood, Top Akali Leader Joins: Is AAP on the Rise in Punjab?

Majha and Doaba

While AAP has made some inroads into places like Amritsar, which is in the Majha region, both Majha and Doaba regions remain a problem for the party.

No doubt, there is a political vacuum in these areas but there are limits to how much it is being able to capitalise on this mainly because it is weaker than Congress and SAD in terms of cadre strength and resources. This is the case even in some parts of Malwa, such as Ferozepur and Fazilka districts.

However, the party is hoping to improve in Majha through the entry of leaders like Sewa Singh Sekhwan.

Hindu Face

Hindu voters in Punjab have mostly preferred voting for Congress or BJP in the past. In fact, the shift of this section has often proven decisive in elections in Punjab.

In 2017, AAP faced a major trust deficit in this section due to rumours of it having pro-Khalistan elements.

Though there was no basis to these rumours, a massive shift of Hindu voters after the Maur Mandi blast propelled the Congress towards a big victory in the elections. Similarly, the BJP won Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur due to a shift of this section of voters in 2019.

AAP has been trying to address this deficit but it is facing a problem in the absence of a strong local Hindu face.

The party has given prominence to former IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and he is likely to contest from a crucial Hindu dominated seat — Amritsar North. However, Singh is originally from Bihar and isn't quite seen as a Hindu leader with a pan-Punjab appeal.

In fact, promoting Singh pushed former BJP MLA from Amritsar North and a prominent Hindu leader from the city – Anil Joshi – towards SAD. Joshi had an old conflict with Singh when the latter was posted in Amritsar and now the two are likely to face-off in the election.

The Congress seems to have stronger Hindu representation — ministers like Brahm Mohindra, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Vijay Inder Singla, Aruna Chaudhary, OP Soni, SS Arora, former PCC chief Sunil Jakhar, MPs like Manish Tewari are all prominent Hindu faces.

AAP has a few leaders like Sunam MLA Aman Arora but it is still seen as a largely Jatt Sikh dominated party in Punjab.

Dalit Representation

There is a broader crisis of Dalit representation cutting across the main parties in Punjab. The SAD is trying to make up for this with its alliance with the BSP. AAP is trying to woo this section by projecting its most prominent Dalit face — Leader of the Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema.

However, the Dalits in Punjab – Ravidasis, Valmikis, and Mazhabis – are yet to be convinced about any of the major parties. In that sense, AAP will have to work hard to convince this section to shift towards it.

CM Face

AAP has so far not announced a chief ministerial face. A sizable chunk of party cadres are demanding that Sangrur MP and AAP State President Bhagwant Mann be projected as the CM face in advance.

Mann does have a strong case — he has remained loyal to the party even as other top leaders like Gurpreet Ghuggi, HS Phoolka, Sukhpal Khaira left.

He was also the only successful candidate of AAP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, winning from Sangrur.

Being a Jatt Sikh, he is also from the category as the AAP's primary support base unlike someone like Harpal Cheema.

However, AAP has been a bit reticent in openly announcing him as the CM candidate.

Perhaps, the party is afraid of the election being reduced to a personality contest between Mann, Navjot Sidhu/Captain Amarinder Singh, and Sukhbir Badal. It wants to gain as much mileage from the anti-incumbency sentiment as posssible.

However, not declaring a CM candidate in advance isn't a smart strategy and could raise questions over AAP's prospects as well as its seriousness in taking on the Congress and SAD.

It may have to bite this bullet sooner or later.