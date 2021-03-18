Arun Govil, Who Played Lord Ram in ‘Ramayan’ TV Series, Joins BJP

Govil had played the role of Lord Ram in 1987’s Ramayan tv show. He has also played lead and supporting roles in multiple Hindi, Bhojpuri, Odia and Telugu films.

BJP, as per NDTV, is aiming to appease right-wing voters in the upcoming Assembly elections, by bringing Govil on board.

Notably, however, in the 1980s, Govil had reportedly supported the Congress party.

Earlier, the party had handed out tickets to the actors who played the roles of Ravana (Arvind Trivedi) and Sita (Deepika Chikhalia) in the famous TV adaptation. Both went on to become MPs in subsequent elections

(With inputs from ANI and NDTV)