Dealing With a Govt That Lies And Has Zero Empathy: Anurag Kashyap

In an interview at 1:00 am outside the Gateway of India, where hundreds of Mumbai residents came together to protest against the Narendra Modi government, Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap speaks to The Quint about why he has joined the voices.

Kashyap also comments on how there were more Bollywood celebrities at the protests in Mumbai than at the dinner hosted by Union Minister Piyush Goyal. “They didn't go, a lot of them didn’t go, this is a big victory. Their refusal to go for an invite from the government is a big victory.”

The following are excerpts from the interview.