‘Dung is Useful’: K’taka Govt Backs Cow Slaughter Ban Before HC

According to the Ordinance, that came into effect on 18 January, anyone involved in slaughtering of cows, smuggling or selling beef in the state will be punished with provisions of imprisonment up to seven years in jail and (or) a fine of up to 10 lakh. Slaughter of buffaloes above the age of 13 is, however, allowed.

The petitioner in his petition had contended that the law violates the fundamental rights of citizens and is unconstitutional. Further, it said that Article 19 (1) (g) of the constitution of India guarantees a citizen to carry out any trade and business, subject to the reasonable restriction as mentioned in clause 6 of that article, reported Live Law.

The petition also stated the ordinance violated the right to choose food and that in Karnataka, many people consume beef on a regular basis.