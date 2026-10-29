Hijab Pulled, 'Topi Media' Slur: 'Deliberate' Muslim Profiling at Delhi Protests

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"They pulled the hijab off my face at the protest site. I felt physically violated. How can the police do that?" Delhi University student Haifa Shafeeq asks.

On 10 October, when India's national capital was turned into a fortress in response to a call for protest given by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to demand action against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, Shafeeq was among those who sat in front of a Delhi Police bus in an attempt to stop protesters from being detained.

"Right then, two women officers tried to detain my friend... As they dragged her, I tried to intervene. That's when they started to attack me... They grabbed my hijab and pulled it off," Shafeeq, an activist with the Fraternity Movement, a students-youth group affiliated to the Welfare Party of India, tells The Quint.

She recalls that a group of protesters helped them escape. She was, however, detained later in the evening, the first of many to come in the week after.