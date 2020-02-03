Anti-CAA Protests: UP Police Arrests 108 PFI Members in Four Days

The police in Uttar Pradesh has arrested 108 members of the Popular Front of India in the last four days for their alleged involvement in protests against the citizenship law, a senior official said on Monday, 3 February.

The arrests are in addition to the 25 made earlier, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told reporters.

“This is just the beginning. We will get to the roots of the organisation. A probe is also going on about their financial dealings. We are in touch with central agencies and are sharing information with them,” he said, adding that Uttar Pradesh is the first state to take this kind of action against the organisation.