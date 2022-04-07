Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy to Dissolve Cabinet Ahead of Major Reshuffle
This comes after Reddy met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandran at the Raj Bhawan on Wednesday for a "courtesy visit".
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to dissolve the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP)-led state Cabinet on Thursday, 7 April, ahead of a reshuffle, which might see most of the current ministers in the state replaced.
This comes after Reddy met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandran at the Raj Bhawan on Wednesday, 6 April, for a "courtesy visit".
"Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Andhra Pradesh Governor Sri Biswabhusan Harichandan on a courtesy visit at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday," the governor tweeted.
Reports suggest that Reddy will ask the current state Cabinet ministers to resign ahead of the rejig. It was, however, unclear whether all the ministers will be asked to put in their papers or a few will be retained.
The new Cabinet is likely to be sworn-in on 11 April, as per a report by IANS.
Reddy will likely meet the governor again on Friday, 8 April, to submit the resignations of his current Cabinet members, and present a list comprising the names of the newly-appointed ministers.
The reshuffle is being viewed as Reddy's way to strengthen the party's organisational structure two years before the state goes to the polls.
The party had won a thumping majority in the 2019 Assembly election, winning 151 seats in the 175-member House.
(With inputs from IANS)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.