Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy to Dissolve Cabinet Ahead of Major Reshuffle

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to dissolve the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP)-led state Cabinet on Thursday, 7 April, ahead of a reshuffle, which might see most of the current ministers in the state replaced.

This comes after Reddy met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandran at the Raj Bhawan on Wednesday, 6 April, for a "courtesy visit".

"Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Andhra Pradesh Governor Sri Biswabhusan Harichandan on a courtesy visit at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday," the governor tweeted.