'Called a Terrorist, Denied COVID Treatment': Anand Teltumbde Talks Jail Horrors

While you were in there, a lot that has to be done according to the legal process—the paperwork—it is your immediate family that goes through an equal amount of torment of another kind. Your biggest support system was Rama ji, your wife, and your daughters. What kind of an emotional toll did it take on them?

How can I describe, because you have to go through it yourself, only then can you realise. It’s very painful. As I wrote in the book, when I was surrendering I had a brush with the first arrest. I had two arrests: one was for 13 hours when I was in a police lock-up and had a horrific experience. The second time I was surrendering and going to jail, I had that reference point, and I didn’t think I would survive. And mentally, I went prepared to die there. But somehow, this organism learns to live, and I came alive.

But, the kind of drama, the kind of humiliation, the kind of emotional pressure that you undergo is indescribable. Writing, reading, etc. is the only thing I could do there, and it was my survival strategy. I was not wasting any time, any moment, and was doing something of that kind. So, I survived, I found out a way.

But, outside there was no way. Initially, there was no communication. We drew a blank of how to communicate with our families. In the peak of COVID, we didn’t have any contact. You had to bribe the guard to send a message outside and wait for something to come.

As regards the family, I don’t know how it stands in jurisprudence, but a man commits a crime but the family gets punished more. I still consider that my family was punished more than me. You find a way out to survive, but these people will be under COVID. My wife had also caught COVID, and I did not know until I came out. And she was in a bad shape like me, but I just didn’t know. I just did not know that this happened. On her regular meeting, when the date of the mulaqaat came, she used to be present there. Such was the case with my daughters as well. Fortunately or unfortunately, they were away abroad. So, there was so much of a psychological load that you carry; they were quite attached to me.