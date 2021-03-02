Bengal Elections: Adhir, Anand Sharma Spar Over Tie-Up With Abbas

The formation of a Third Front in West Bengal which is an alliance of the Congress, Left Front and the Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui's Indian Secular Front (ISF), has caused a rift within the Congress.

After a public spat between Siddiqui and Bengal Congress Chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury at a joint rally of the Front at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata, Chowdhury has been attacked by Congress MP Anand Sharma.

Sharma said that the state Congress seeking an alliance with Siddiqui went "against the core values" of the Congress party.