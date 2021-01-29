‘Unavoidable Circumstances’: Amit Shah Cancels Visit to Kolkata
All scheduled programmes of Amit Shah for Saturday have been cancelled due to “unavoidable circumstances.”
Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah’s two-day visit to Kolkata, scheduled to begin on Saturday, 30 January, has been canceled, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said on Friday, according to ANI.
“Due to unavoidable circumstances, all scheduled programmes of Amit Shah for Saturday have been cancelled,” a statement from the party said.
Shah was set to visit Kolkata to take stock of the party’s preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections. He was to hold two rallies under the BJP banner. The first in Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas, and the other in Dumurjala in Howrah, on 30 and 31 January.
Shah’s visit was crucial as districts of Howrah and Hooghly hold strategic importance seen as ‘strategically important’ to the Assembly elections. Both Howrah and Hooghly have also seen recent clashes between TMC and BJP workers.
Shah was also supposed to lunch at a Bagdi household.
The cancellation comes amid prevailing tensions in Delhi owing to the farmers’ protest and the aftermath of the violence during the tractor rally on Republic Day, as well as a minor blast that took place in the national capital on Friday near the Israel Assembly.
(With inputs from ANI.)
