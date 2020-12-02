Amit Shah to Meet Punjab CM on 3 Dec, Prior to Talks With Farmers
This development reportedly comes ahead of government’s talks with protesting farmers.
Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh are slated to meet on Thursday, 3 December, amid agitation by farmers against the NDA government’s new farm laws, reported NDTV.
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has, so far, staunchly and very vocally been on the side of the protesting farmers.
On Saturday, 28 November, he even lashed out at his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar for the crackdown on farmers protesting the Centre's new agricultural laws, saying that he will not even answer the latter's phone calls now because of the way he has acted, NDTV reported.
Home Minister Shah, meanwhile, has been attempting – unsuccessfully, so far – to get the farmers to end their agitation against the new farm laws.
The first round of talks between the Centre and the farmers protesting against the new farm laws concluded on Tuesday, 1 December, with the next round to be held on 3 December, ANI reported.
Meanwhile, Pratibha Shinde of Lok Sangharsh Morcha has said that Thursday is the government’s last change to repeal the laws or the movement ‘will become so huge that the government will fall.’
