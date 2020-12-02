Amit Shah to Meet Punjab CM on 3 Dec, Prior to Talks With Farmers

Home Minister Shah, meanwhile, has been attempting – unsuccessfully, so far – to get the farmers to end their agitation against the new farm laws.

The first round of talks between the Centre and the farmers protesting against the new farm laws concluded on Tuesday, 1 December, with the next round to be held on 3 December, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Pratibha Shinde of Lok Sangharsh Morcha has said that Thursday is the government’s last change to repeal the laws or the movement ‘will become so huge that the government will fall.’