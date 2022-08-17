Amit Shah, Nadda Chair BJP Strategy Meeting in Bihar; Reshuffle in Ranks Likely

Union Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda on Tuesday, 16 August, presided over a meeting of party leaders from Bihar amid hints that the central leadership may bring in new faces at key positions in the state.

Sources said the BJP is mulling changes at leadership positions in the party, including those helming it in both Houses of the state legislature, as it works to expand its footprint in a region it has mostly played second fiddle to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U).