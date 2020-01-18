Those Against CAA ‘Anti-Dalits’: Amit Shah Attacks Congress
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, 18 January, challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to prove that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) would take away citizenship from Indian Muslims, as he advised him to read the act completely.
Terming those against CAA as "anti-Dalits", Shah said that there was no clause in the new act that takes away citizenship of Muslims, and accused the Congress and Rahul Gandhi of trying to create confusion.
Addressing a public meeting in Karnataka’s Hubballi on the CAA as part of BJP's nationwide 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan', he accused the Congress of dividing the country on the basis of religion.
The BJP national president also accused the Congress, the Communist party, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the JD(S), BSP and SP of indulging in vote bank politics on CAA.
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and several BJP leaders attended the rally.
