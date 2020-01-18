Those Against CAA ‘Anti-Dalits’: Amit Shah Attacks Congress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, 18 January, challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to prove that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) would take away citizenship from Indian Muslims, as he advised him to read the act completely.

Terming those against CAA as "anti-Dalits", Shah said that there was no clause in the new act that takes away citizenship of Muslims, and accused the Congress and Rahul Gandhi of trying to create confusion.