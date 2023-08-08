Amit Shah Accuses Raghav Chadha of Fraud Regarding Motion on Delhi Services Bill

ADVERTISEMENT
Amit Shah claimed that the names of 5 MPs had been 'fraudulently' included in a motion connected with the NCT Bill.

The Quint
Published
Politics
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, 7 August, alleged fraud in a motion moved by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha in connection with the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The allegation: Ahead of the vote on the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, Shah said that the names of five MPs had been included "fraudulently" in the motion and called for a probe into the matter by Parliament's Privilege Committee.

"Two MPs are now claiming that they did not second it. Sasmit Patra of the BJD said he never gave consent for inclusion in the motion. How could his name be taken," Shah said in the Upper House, leading to uproar.

What was the motion? The motion to send the Delhi services Bill to a Select Committee had been moved by Chadha on Monday.

Rajya Sabha Deputy chairman Harivansh said that he had received complaints by four MPs in connection with the matter and assured an inquiry.
How did Raghav Chadha respond? Speaking on the allegations, Chaddha said, "Let a privilege committee send me a notice and I will respond."

Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra, whose name was allegedly wrongly included in the motion, told NDTV:

"I have given notice of privilege motion. My name was included in the motion in which Raghav Chadha proposed to send the Delhi service bill to a select committee. The names of five to six MPs were wrongly added to it. I want this matter to be investigated. Obviously, the Privileges Committee will definitely look into the matter."

What is the Delhi services Bill? The Delhi services Bill, that gives the Centre powers to control Delhi's bureaucracy, was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Monday after 8-hour-long discussions. The passage of the Bill has paved way for it to become a law following the President's nod.

The Bill was passed after 131 members voted in favour of it, while 102 members voted against it.

(With inputs from NDTV.)

